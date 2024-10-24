Union Pacific price target lowered to $260 from $270 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $260 from $270 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. The company continues to be impacted by robust Intermodal growth, as lower rated International volumes grew 33% year-over-year in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that CFO Jen Haman is targeting Q4 results to be “consistent” with Q3, leaving it open ended to encompass revenue, operating income, operating ratio, and/or earnings per share. This led BofA to lower its Q4 revenue growth target to 0.7% year-over-year from 1.6%, the analyst adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UNP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.