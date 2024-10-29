Union Jack Oil Expands U.S. Operations with New Well

Union Jack Oil (GB:UJO) has released an update.

Union Jack Oil is gearing up for the spudding of the Taylor-1 well in Oklahoma, marking a significant step in their U.S. expansion strategy. With a 45% stake, Union Jack is optimistic about the well’s potential, following successful ventures like the Andrews field. This move is part of a broader plan to bolster growth in both the U.S. and UK markets, despite fiscal challenges.

