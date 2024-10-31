News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever’s Share Transaction with Executive Esi Bracey

October 31, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has disclosed a transaction involving the delivery of 606.545 shares to Esi Bracey, the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, to rectify a previous taxation error on vested awards. This transaction, valued at $37,363.17, took place on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors might find this move indicative of Unilever’s commitment to transparency and equitable management practices.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.