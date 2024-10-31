Unilever’s Share Transaction with Executive Esi Bracey

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has disclosed a transaction involving the delivery of 606.545 shares to Esi Bracey, the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, to rectify a previous taxation error on vested awards. This transaction, valued at $37,363.17, took place on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors might find this move indicative of Unilever’s commitment to transparency and equitable management practices.

