Unilever Updates Its Share Voting Rights and Capital

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC announced an update on its voting rights and capital, revealing a total of 2,478,176,328 shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders in determining their interests under UK financial regulations. Investors may find this update significant for assessing their position in Unilever’s market activities.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.