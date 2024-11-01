News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever Updates Its Share Voting Rights and Capital

November 01, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC announced an update on its voting rights and capital, revealing a total of 2,478,176,328 shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders in determining their interests under UK financial regulations. Investors may find this update significant for assessing their position in Unilever’s market activities.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.