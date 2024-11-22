Unilever Unveils Strategic Growth Plan for 2030

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unilever is advancing its “Growth Action Plan 2030,” aiming to drive consistent growth by focusing on its Power Brands and expanding in key markets like India and the US. The company plans to separate its Ice Cream division by 2025, reorganizing around four business groups: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, to enhance its market performance. Unilever targets mid-single digit sales growth and improved shareholder returns, prioritizing innovation, brand superiority, and strategic investments.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.