News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever Unveils Strategic Growth Plan for 2030

November 22, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unilever is advancing its “Growth Action Plan 2030,” aiming to drive consistent growth by focusing on its Power Brands and expanding in key markets like India and the US. The company plans to separate its Ice Cream division by 2025, reorganizing around four business groups: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, to enhance its market performance. Unilever targets mid-single digit sales growth and improved shareholder returns, prioritizing innovation, brand superiority, and strategic investments.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.