Unilever PLC Executes Share Buy-Back

Unilever PLC has announced the repurchase of 220,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging between GBP 42.3600 and GBP 42.7200, with a volume weighted average of GBP 42.5421. The shares were bought back as part of Unilever’s existing buy-back program through the London Stock Exchange, with Goldman Sachs International acting as the broker. Post-purchase, Unilever now holds 19,457,824 treasury shares, with a total of 2,502,039,514 shares in issue excluding those in treasury.

