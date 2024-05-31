News & Insights

Stocks

Unilever PLC Executes Share Buy-Back

May 31, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has announced the repurchase of 220,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging between GBP 42.3600 and GBP 42.7200, with a volume weighted average of GBP 42.5421. The shares were bought back as part of Unilever’s existing buy-back program through the London Stock Exchange, with Goldman Sachs International acting as the broker. Post-purchase, Unilever now holds 19,457,824 treasury shares, with a total of 2,502,039,514 shares in issue excluding those in treasury.

For further insights into GB:ULVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNLYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.