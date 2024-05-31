News & Insights

Unilever Financial Statements for 2023 Published

May 31, 2024 — 12:54 pm EDT

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. has released its audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, which are now accessible online for investors and stakeholders. The financial details reveal the company’s performance and are important for individuals tracking Unilever’s financial health and business trajectory. Caution is advised regarding forward-looking statements in the report, as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could affect actual outcomes.

