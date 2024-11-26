Unigold Accelerates Candelones Gold Project Timeline

Unigold (TSE:UGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unigold Inc. is accelerating its Candelones Gold Project in the Dominican Republic thanks to new regulatory changes that allow immediate commencement of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process. This change, along with strong local community support, positions the company to finalize its feasibility study and potentially secure a 75-year mining license.

For further insights into TSE:UGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.