Unigold Accelerates Candelones Gold Project Timeline

November 26, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Unigold (TSE:UGD) has released an update.

Unigold Inc. is accelerating its Candelones Gold Project in the Dominican Republic thanks to new regulatory changes that allow immediate commencement of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process. This change, along with strong local community support, positions the company to finalize its feasibility study and potentially secure a 75-year mining license.

