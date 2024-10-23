Unifiedpost Group Reshuffles Leadership for Growth

Unifiedpost Group SA (DE:60Z) has released an update.

Unifiedpost Group SA has announced significant changes in its leadership team with the appointment of Nicolas de Beco as the new CEO, effective December 1, 2024, while founder Hans Leybaert transitions to Executive Chairman. The company has also co-opted Pieter Bourgeois and Peter Mulroy as new board members, reflecting Unifiedpost’s commitment to strengthen governance and accelerate growth. These strategic moves are set to bolster Unifiedpost’s position as a leading provider of digital administrative and financial solutions across Europe.

