Unifi Reports Positive Sales Growth Despite Net Loss

October 30, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Unifi, Inc.

Unifi, Inc. demonstrated strong performance in its first fiscal quarter of 2025, with net sales rising to $147.4 million, driven by increased sales volumes and strategic initiatives. Despite a net loss of $7.6 million, the company showed significant improvement in gross profit and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. Unifi’s strategic focus on sustainable solutions and strengthening its balance sheet is expected to drive future growth and enhance shareholder value, with an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2025.

