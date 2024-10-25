News & Insights

Unieuro Shareholders Presented with Premium Offer

October 25, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Unieuro S.p.A. shareholders have been presented with an offer that includes a cash consideration of €9.0 plus 0.1 Fnac Darty share, representing a substantial premium to previous share prices. The tender offer, which concludes today, may reopen if certain conditions are met, allowing further opportunities for stakeholders. This strategic move by Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity aims to increase their shareholding in Unieuro significantly.

