UniDoc Health Unveils AI-Powered H3 Health Cubes

UniDoc Health Corp (TSE:UDOC) has released an update.

UniDoc Health Corp has launched its AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes, marking a key step in their transition from development to commercialization. These innovative eHealth units are being delivered to organizations in Italy, Ukraine, and rural areas, enhancing healthcare access in underserved regions. This deployment is set to improve healthcare delivery through advanced AI and telemedicine technology.

