UniCredit Reports Record Profits and Sustained Growth

UniCredit SpA has reported record profits for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, marking its fifteenth consecutive quarter of growth. The bank achieved a net profit of €2.5 billion in Q3 2024, an 8% increase from the previous year, and a 16% rise to €7.7 billion for the first nine months. This success is attributed to strong revenue growth, improved cost efficiency, and a solid CET1 ratio, reflecting the successful transformation and strategic focus of the bank.

