UniCredit Reports Record Profits and Sustained Growth

November 06, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit SpA has reported record profits for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, marking its fifteenth consecutive quarter of growth. The bank achieved a net profit of €2.5 billion in Q3 2024, an 8% increase from the previous year, and a 16% rise to €7.7 billion for the first nine months. This success is attributed to strong revenue growth, improved cost efficiency, and a solid CET1 ratio, reflecting the successful transformation and strategic focus of the bank.

