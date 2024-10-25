News & Insights

UniCredit Announces Early Redemption of €100M Notes

October 25, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

UniCredit S.p.A. has announced its decision to exercise an early redemption option for its €100 million fixed-rate senior notes due in 2036, with the redemption set for November 2024. This strategic move allows the company to manage its debt obligations efficiently while providing investors with clarity on their investments.

