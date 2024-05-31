Unicorn Mineral Resources Chairman Buys Shares

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company (GB:UMR) has released an update.

Patrick Doherty, Chairman of Unicorn Mineral Resources Plc, a company focusing on mineral exploration in Ireland, has invested in the company by purchasing 225,000 ordinary shares at £0.10 each, totaling £22,500. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024. This significant buy-in by a key company director indicates a strong belief in the company’s future prospects.

