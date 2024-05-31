News & Insights

Stocks

Unicorn Mineral Resources Chairman Buys Shares

May 31, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unicorn Mineral Resources Public Limited Company (GB:UMR) has released an update.

Patrick Doherty, Chairman of Unicorn Mineral Resources Plc, a company focusing on mineral exploration in Ireland, has invested in the company by purchasing 225,000 ordinary shares at £0.10 each, totaling £22,500. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024. This significant buy-in by a key company director indicates a strong belief in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:UMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.