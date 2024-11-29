News & Insights

Stocks

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC Declares Special Dividend

November 29, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unicorn AIM VCT (GB:UAV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC has announced a special dividend of 6.0p per ordinary share following its profitable transactions involving Mattioli Woods and Keywords Studios. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders on February 21, 2025, with eligibility determined by the shareholder register as of January 3, 2025. Investors should note that shares acquired on or after January 2, 2025, will not qualify for this dividend.

For further insights into GB:UAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.