Unicorn AIM VCT PLC Declares Special Dividend

Unicorn AIM VCT (GB:UAV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC has announced a special dividend of 6.0p per ordinary share following its profitable transactions involving Mattioli Woods and Keywords Studios. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders on February 21, 2025, with eligibility determined by the shareholder register as of January 3, 2025. Investors should note that shares acquired on or after January 2, 2025, will not qualify for this dividend.

For further insights into GB:UAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.