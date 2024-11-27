News & Insights

Unicorn AIM VCT Announces New Share Offer

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Unicorn AIM VCT (GB:UAV) has released an update.

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC is set to launch a new subscription offer aiming to raise £20 million, with an option to increase by an additional £5 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares. This upcoming offer provides an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking to engage with the vibrant AIM market. Details of the offer will be made available in a prospectus expected in January 2025.

