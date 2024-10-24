News & Insights

Unico Silver Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

October 24, 2024 — 09:20 pm EDT

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver has completed the acquisition of the Joaquin and Cerro Puntudo projects from Pan American Silver, doubling its silver equivalent resources. The company has also secured $8 million in funding to support this acquisition and initiated a 5,000-meter drilling program at its Cerro Leon project. With a cash balance of $11.5 million, Unico Silver is poised to capitalize on the rising silver prices and expand its resource base through strategic exploration.

