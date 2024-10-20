News & Insights

Unico Silver Begins Drilling at Cerro Leon Project

October 20, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Unico Silver Limited has commenced a drilling program at the Cerro Leon silver project in Argentina, targeting an expansion of its existing Mineral Resource Estimate. The initial 5000-meter reverse circulation drilling will focus on six prospects where silver mineralization is open at depth or along strike, with first assay results expected by mid-December. This project hosts a significant silver equivalent resource, positioning it as a notable player in Santa Cruz’s mining landscape.

