Unico Silver Begins Drilling at Cerro Leon Project

Unico Silver Limited has commenced a drilling program at the Cerro Leon silver project in Argentina, targeting an expansion of its existing Mineral Resource Estimate. The initial 5000-meter reverse circulation drilling will focus on six prospects where silver mineralization is open at depth or along strike, with first assay results expected by mid-December. This project hosts a significant silver equivalent resource, positioning it as a notable player in Santa Cruz’s mining landscape.

