Unico Silver Announces Substantial Growth in Mineral Resources

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Unico Silver Limited has announced an updated investor presentation, highlighting a significant 84% increase in the Cerro Leon Mineral Resources to 92 million ounces. The updated resource statement underscores the potential for substantial silver, gold, lead, and zinc recovery, which could bolster investor interest. With this growth, Unico Silver is positioning itself as a compelling opportunity in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:USL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.