Unico Silver Announces Substantial Growth in Mineral Resources

E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Unico Silver Limited has announced an updated investor presentation, highlighting a significant 84% increase in the Cerro Leon Mineral Resources to 92 million ounces. The updated resource statement underscores the potential for substantial silver, gold, lead, and zinc recovery, which could bolster investor interest. With this growth, Unico Silver is positioning itself as a compelling opportunity in the mining sector.
For further insights into AU:USL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.