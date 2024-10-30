Unicaja Banco Reports Strong Profit Surge in 2024

Unicaja Banco SA (ES:UNI) has released an update.

Unicaja Banco SA reported a robust 58% increase in net profit to 451 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, driven by a significant rise in interest margin and reduced credit provisions. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved, and customer resources saw a notable increase, reflecting strong commercial dynamics and enhanced balance sheet quality. Additionally, Unicaja maintained solid solvency and liquidity levels, showcasing its financial strength in the market.

