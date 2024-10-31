Uni-Asia Group Secures Sustainable Project in Japan

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. (SG:CHJ) has released an update.

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. has successfully led a consortium to win a bid for a Private Finance Initiative project in Kawasaki City, Japan, involving the development and operation of a new public facility using residual heat from a waste treatment plant. The project, which is aligned with the Group’s commitment to sustainability, will feature heated pools and community amenities and is set to operate for 20 years post-completion in 2029. This marks the company’s third PFI project, underscoring its role in fostering sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

