Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the UNG ETF, which added 9,800,000 units, or a 6.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CANC ETF, which added 30,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: UNG, CANC: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.