Under Armour price target raised to $11 from $8 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Under Armour (UAA) to $11 from $8 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the company’s Q2 earnings report. The firm believes Under Armour is “moving aggressively to reset the brand,” and sees the “turnaround getting traction.” However, revenue remained weak in Q2, particularly in North America, and Wells sees “limited upside from here.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UAA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.