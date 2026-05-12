Under Armour Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UAA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.60, changing hands as low as $4.81 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading down about 17.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.13 per share, with $8.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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