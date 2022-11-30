UNCRY vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (UNCRY) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while National Australia Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that UNCRY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NABZY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

UNCRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.75, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 13.02. We also note that UNCRY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11.

Another notable valuation metric for UNCRY is its P/B ratio of 0.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.54.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to UNCRY's Value grade of B and NABZY's Value grade of C.

UNCRY stands above NABZY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that UNCRY is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (UNCRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.