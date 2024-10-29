Uncovering Potential: ZimVie's Earnings Preview

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ZimVie will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits ZimVie's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 15.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZimVie's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.04 0.12 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.10 0.08 Price Change % -15.0% 10.0% -14.000000000000002% 11.0%

Performance of ZimVie Shares

Shares of ZimVie were trading at $13.98 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on ZimVie

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZimVie.

Analysts have provided ZimVie with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $23.0, suggesting a potential 64.52% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ClearPoint Neuro, Butterfly Network and Paragon 28, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

ClearPoint Neuro received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, implying a potential 7.3% upside. For Butterfly Network, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, indicating a potential 78.54% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Paragon 28, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 17.74% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ClearPoint Neuro, Butterfly Network and Paragon 28 are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZimVie Buy -1.55% $73.29M -1.03% ClearPoint Neuro Buy 32.07% $4.99M -13.21% Butterfly Network Buy 16.23% $12.59M -7.89% Paragon 28 Buy 19.62% $45.76M -8.85%

Key Takeaway:

ZimVie ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, ZimVie's Return on Equity is better than one of its peers. Overall, ZimVie lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZimVie

ZimVie Inc is focused on the dental and spine markets and their respective growth drivers such as implants, surgical tools, bone graft substitutes, spinal fusion implants, non-fusion alternatives, and digital care management solutions. Business is organized into two operating segments the spine products segment and the dental products segment.

ZimVie's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ZimVie's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ZimVie's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZimVie's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

To track all earnings releases for ZimVie visit their earnings calendar on our site.

