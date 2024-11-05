News & Insights

UMH Expands Portfolio with Self-Storage Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

The Company has successfully acquired a self-storage facility, marking a significant expansion in its asset portfolio as of November 2024. This strategic move is not only a testament to the Company’s growth ambitions but also highlights its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through diversified investments.

