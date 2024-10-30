UMC reports Q3 EPS 18.3c vs. 20.4c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $1.91B vs. $1.8B last year. Jason Wang, co-president of UMC (UMC), said, “In the third quarter, we delivered results that were in line with guidance. In particular, wafer shipments grew more than expected, increasing 7.8% sequentially due to strong demand for 22/28nm products. Our strategy is to develop specialty technology solutions that deliver best-in-class performance, and I am pleased to report that revenue in absolute dollar derived from our specialty portfolio hit a record high in the third quarter, accounting for 53.1% of total sales. In our industry, technology is fundamental. We continue to invest significantly in technology development every year to ensure we are ready to support customers’ next-generation product features with more advanced solutions. For instance, our 22nm display driver solution was the first to be made available to the market and offers unparalleled performance, and we foresee strong tape-out momentum in the upcoming months.”

