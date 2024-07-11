UMC or LSCC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, United Microelectronics Corporation is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lattice Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that UMC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LSCC has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

UMC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.73, while LSCC has a forward P/E of 52.35. We also note that UMC has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LSCC currently has a PEG ratio of 7.74.

Another notable valuation metric for UMC is its P/B ratio of 1.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LSCC has a P/B of 12.41.

Based on these metrics and many more, UMC holds a Value grade of B, while LSCC has a Value grade of F.

UMC sticks out from LSCC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that UMC is the better option right now.

