UMBF's Arm Expands Fund Platform With iCapital Blockchain Network

UMB Financial Corporation’s UMBF wholly-owned subsidiary, UMB Fund Services (“UMBFS”), a provider of fund administration and transfer agency services, has integrated iCapital’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) into its alternative investment servicing infrastructure.

The implementation expands iCapital’s blockchain-enabled network into UMBF’s operating model, enabling a shared data framework across onboarding, subscription processing and fund servicing workflows. The move is designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual touchpoints and support scalable operations across the alternative investment ecosystem.

How iCapital’s DLT Enhances UMB Financial Operations

iCapital’s DLT is designed to create a shared framework for the exchange of investor and fund data across participants in the fund lifecycle, including investors, fund managers and administrators. By standardizing data across workflows, the platform enables more coordinated processing across the ecosystem.

With this integration, UMBFS can streamline core operational processes such as investor onboarding, subscription workflows and ongoing fund servicing. The system minimizes reconciliation requirements across multiple counterparties and streamlines end-to-end fund servicing workflows.

The platform also enhances scalability across UMBFS’ alternative investment servicing operations, allowing it to support increasing transaction volumes while maintaining operational efficiency. This is expected to support more efficient interaction across fund participants and position UMBFS to accommodate future growth in alternative investment servicing demand.

Additionally, the integration aligns UMBF with broader industry efforts to modernize private fund infrastructure through blockchain-based systems, as financial institutions increasingly adopt standardized and connected data frameworks to support more efficient and integrated alternative investment operations.

By embedding DLT into its operating model, UMBFS enhances its position in the growing private markets ecosystem. The platform also increases client stickiness by integrating UMBFS more deeply into fund operational workflows, making it more difficult for clients to switch providers. This, in turn, supports more stable recurring fee income streams over time and reinforces UMBF's institutional fund services franchise.

UMBF’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past three months, shares of UMBF have gained 22.7% compared with the industry’s 5.7% increase.

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UMB Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Firms Enhancing Alternative Investment Platforms

Similar to UMBF, other financial firms are upgrading their alternative investment platforms to streamline operations and improve client servicing.

In February 2026, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB expanded its partnership with iCapital to enhance private markets offerings through fully digitized workflows across its international private banking units, including Banco Itaú International and Banco Itaú (Suisse) SA. The initiative improves operational efficiency, data management and the end-to-end customer experience, reinforcing ITUB’s ongoing digital transformation in private markets.

Earlier, in November 2025, Morgan Stanley MS deployed iCapital’s DLT to streamline alternative investment onboarding and pre-trade processing across its wealth management platform. The system standardizes subscription workflows and reduces manual reconciliation, supporting MS’s push to enhance efficiency and scalability in its alternatives business.

These developments highlight a broader industry shift toward blockchain-enabled, integrated infrastructure across the alternative investment ecosystem.

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