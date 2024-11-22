UMB Financial initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom initiated coverage of UMB Financial (UMBF) with a Sector Perform rating and $130 price target The firm views UMB as a high quality core holding with a long track record of above peer growth and clean credit quality. RBC says its favorable view of the company is balanced with the current valuation and the path to achieving full merger benefits.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UMBF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.