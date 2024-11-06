News & Insights

Ultralife Completes Electrochem Acquisition and Secures Financing

November 06, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Ultralife ( (ULBI) ) has shared an announcement.

Ultralife Corporation has completed the acquisition of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. for $50 million, enhancing its market position with advanced battery technology for military and industrial applications. The acquisition was financed through a new Credit and Security Agreement with KeyBank. This strategic move aims to capitalize on cost efficiencies and expand revenue opportunities by integrating Electrochem’s expertise and products into Ultralife’s operations, thereby strengthening its competitive edge across global markets.

