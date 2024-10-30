News & Insights

Ultrafabrics Secures Green Loan for Sustainable Plant

October 30, 2024 — 03:52 am EDT

Ultrafabrics Holdings Co.,Ltd. (JP:4235) has released an update.

Ultrafabrics Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Daiichi Kasei Co., Ltd., has secured a ¥5,500 million green loan to fund the construction of a new plant in Gunma Prefecture, Japan. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and aims to reduce environmental impact through the use of sustainable materials and efficient manufacturing processes. The loan agreement, arranged by Mizuho Bank, underscores Ultrafabrics’ dedication to enhancing its eco-friendly operations.

