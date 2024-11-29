Ultimate Products Boosts Management with Share Awards

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (GB:ULTP) has released an update.

Ultimate Products has announced the grant of deferred share awards under its Employee Share Scheme, with options over 210,963 ordinary shares being distributed to incentivize senior management. Notably, CEO Andrew Gossage and Founder Simon Showman opted out of these grants, while CFO Chris Dent did not receive any due to the company not meeting its performance targets. This strategic move aims to retain key personnel as the company navigates the financial landscape.

