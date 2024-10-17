ULTA's Strategic Priorities and Future Goals Unveiled: Key Takeaways

Staying committed to strengthening its position in the beauty industry, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA has announced an ambitious strategic plan and new long-term financial targets. With more than 30 years of innovation and leadership in the sector, the company is preparing to capitalize on its proven business model and financial strength to push its next phase of expansion.



The newly announced strategic priorities are aimed at enhancing Ulta Beauty's distinctive model and driving innovation to meet the changing needs of consumers. By doing so, the company is positioning itself as the go-to destination for beauty enthusiasts for years to come.

Ulta Beauty’s Strategic Agenda for Growth

Ulta Beauty’s strategic plan is built around four key pillars designed to accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement. First, the company intends to curate a diverse selection of beauty and wellness products to attract enthusiasts across various categories. Next, it aims to enhance customer experience by cultivating authentic connections with guests. The company plans to expand its omnichannel presence, making it easier for customers to shop. Lastly, Ulta Beauty aims to strengthen customer loyalty by expanding its membership base and enhancing personalization, fostering long-term relationships with shoppers.



To support these growth initiatives, Ulta intends to expedite new store openings, targeting more than 1,800 locations in the long term. The company also aims to increase its loyalty program to 50 million members by 2028, focusing on attracting new segments of beauty enthusiasts. Ulta Beauty also plans to expand its presence in the wellness category by enhancing its product offerings and improving the customer experience in this area.



ULTA plans to continue driving product innovation through an exclusive portfolio of established and emerging brands, such as its Ulta Beauty Collection. Significant investments will be made to enrich the in-store experience by developing store associates and stylists, improving service offerings and creating signature events that resonate with beauty lovers. The company intends to enhance digital engagement as well as improve guests’ omnichannel shopping experience.



Ulta Beauty’s plan is designed to fuel strong growth and increase its market share in the beauty and wellness sectors.

ULTA Rewards Investors With New Repurchase Program

A core element of Ulta Beauty’s financial strategy is returning excess capital to shareholders. Since 2014, the company has returned more than $6 billion through its share repurchase program. In line with this, management recently approved a new $3 billion share buyback authorization, replacing the prior program. This program reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders while pursuing strategic investments for growth.

ULTA’s 2024 View & Long-Term Targets

Ulta Beauty reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2024. The company expects net sales between $11.0 and $11.2 billion, with comparable sales growth ranging from a 2% decline to flat. Ulta Beauty also plans to open 60 to 65 net new stores and complete 40 to 45 remodeling and relocation projects. It envisions an operating margin between 12.7% and 13.0% in fiscal 2024, wherein it expects earnings per share (EPS) to range from $22.60 to $23.50. The company expects to make share repurchases worth around $1 billion in the fiscal, while capital expenditures are likely to be in the band of $400-$450 million.



Looking at 2026 and beyond, Ulta Beauty has set ambitious long-term financial targets. The company aims to achieve annual net sales growth of 4% to 6%, mid-single-digit operating profit growth and low double-digit EPS growth. The operating margin is likely to be roughly 12% of net sales. Ulta Beauty will also continue its disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing investments in operations and growth while returning excess cash to shareholders through share repurchases. It projects long-term capital expenditures to be 4-5% of net sales.



These targets reflect the company's confidence in its ability to navigate near-term industry dynamics while delivering sustained, profitable growth over time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty’s Near-Term Challenges

Ulta Beauty has been facing challenges as shifting consumer behavior toward value-driven spending, coupled with rising competition from new beauty distribution channels, is eroding its market share. The company's transition to a new Enterprise Resource Planning system has caused operational disruptions, and promotional efforts have failed to drive expected in-store sales.



A key issue is the slowing growth in the beauty category, with U.S. beauty sales increasing by just 3% in the first half of 2024. This normalization, after years of rapid gains, has hit the company hard, particularly as inflation and economic uncertainties push consumers to prioritize value over premium products. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company remains troubled by a soft merchandise margin and elevated SG&A expenses. Shares of ULTA have dipped 5.1% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 1.7%.

ULTA Looks Well-Positioned for Growth

Ulta Beauty is well-positioned for continued success in the evolving beauty industry. With its strategic initiatives, focus on innovation and commitment to delivering value for customers and shareholders alike, the company aims to drive profitable growth for years to come. While 2024 and 2025 are expected to be transitional years as the company navigates current category dynamics, Ulta Beauty anticipates significant opportunities to strengthen its leadership position in the long run.

3 Solid Retail Bets

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN, a fashion retailer, that provides apparel, shoes, beauty accessories and home goods, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



JWN delivered an earnings surprise of 29.7% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s current financial year’s sales implies growth of 0.6% from the year-ago reported number.



The Kroger Co. KR, which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 8.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current quarter’s sales and earnings indicates growth of nearly 1% and 3.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States and has a Zacks Rank of 2. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial year’s sales and earnings implies a rise of 10.1% and 30.5%, respectively, from the year-earlier reported figures.

