Ulisse Biomed Boosts Capital with Strategic Partners

November 27, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. (IT:UBM) has released an update.

Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. has announced a capital increase by issuing 90,000 new shares to strategic partners, EndlessWave Investments and IBS Moulding Srl, aimed at enhancing its microbiota testing business and supply chain efficiency. The shares are priced at €1.13 each, with a commitment from the partners to fully subscribe and a lock-up period until March 2025. This move underscores the company’s strategy to leverage existing collaborations for growth.

