UL Solutions reports Q3 EPS 49, consensus 39c

Reports Q3 revenue $$731M, consensus $708.7M.Adjusted EBITDA of $183M increased 12.3%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.0% expanded 90 basis points…”This is our third quarterly report since becoming a public company and I’m very pleased that our results extended our momentum from the first half of 2024, with all segments and regions contributing positively,” said President and CEO Jennifer Scanlon. “We achieved 9.3% organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued to generate substantial cash flow as we served our customers in more than 110 countries. Certification testing in Industrial and Consumer segments showed particular strength reflecting megatrends and contributions from recent lab investments.” Scanlon added that strategic investments to meet growing customer demand in line with global megatrends were exemplified by the Company’s largest lab investment to date – the industrial and EV battery testing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “This state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot facility opened in August with tremendous commercial interest. We also plan to construct a new Advanced Automotive and Battery Testing Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, expanding current UL Solutions (ULS) battery testing capacity in the region,” Scanlon said. “Our investment-grade balance sheet, resilient business model, and strong cash flow profile enable us to expand our capabilities and offerings in important growth sectors, while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation.”

