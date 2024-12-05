UL Solutions names Alex Dadakis chief business operations and innovation officer

UL Solutions (ULS) announced it appointed Alex Dadakis as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Innovation Officer. Dadakis, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Germany-based Knauf Group, Gebr KG, will start in the newly created position on January 27, 2025. He will report to Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. At UL Solutions, Dadakis will oversee the company’s day-to-day business operational functions. He will also lead and unify the areas of science-led strategy, commercial excellence, communications, technology and innovation. “I’m thrilled to welcome Alex to UL Solutions in this dynamic new role,” said Scanlon. “In 2020, we launched the Alpha strategy to strengthen and simplify our customers’ experience and go-to-market approach with a centralized business model leveraging our science-based expertise. With the addition of Alex to our leadership team, we are evolving our model, unifying operations management and focusing innovation and science-led strategy efforts to drive ongoing value creation and benefit all stakeholders. Alex has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, transforming strategy into results, and creating superior value.”

