UL Solutions Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $246 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $91 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UL Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $816 million from $776 million last year.

UL Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $816 Mln vs. $776 Mln last year.

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