UL Solutions Inc. Appoints New Executive Leader

UL Solutions Inc. Class A ( (ULS) ) has issued an announcement.
UL Solutions has appointed Alex Dadakis as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Operations and Innovation Officer, effective January 27, 2025. With extensive experience from Knauf Group and USG Corporation, Dadakis will lead UL’s day-to-day operations and drive innovation. His strategic leadership is expected to enhance operational excellence and value creation, aligning with UL’s mission to advance safety science globally.
