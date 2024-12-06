U.K.’s FCA reviewing WhatsApp use by Credit Suisse staff, Reuters reports

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority is examining claims that some former Credit Suisse staff shared confidential data over WhatsApp, Reuters’ Stefania Spezzati reports, citing documents. The authority is reviewing the conduct of a number of Credit Suisse workers in its roughly 100-strong London research outfit during the period from mid-2022 to early 2023, the author notes, citing the documents. The Fly notes that UBS (UBS) completed its acquisition off Credit Suisse in June 2023.
