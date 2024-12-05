U.K. to limit Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro to patients with greatest need, STAT reports

The U.K. will start offering Eli Lilly’s (LLY) weight loss drug Mounjaro next year, but will restrict the medicine to people with the greatest need as the country tries to adapt to new ways of treating obesity amid surging demand, STAT’s Andrew Joseph reports. The limited launch will come as the National Health Service tests a variety of new services to care for people living with obesity and is designed to ensure health care professionals can continue to meet the full range of health needs of all their patients, according to the report.

