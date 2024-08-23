UK Income Alert: Phoenix Boasts Close to 10% Dividend Yield

UK-based insurance company Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) boasts a dividend yield of close to 10%, making it an attractive option for income investors. Phoenix Group’s dividend yield of 9.79% significantly outpaces the industry average of 2.11%. The company is a part of the FTSE 100 index and stands out as one of the top dividend payers within the index.

Phoenix Group is a financial services company that provides insurance, savings, and retirement solutions.

TipRanks Tools Help Pick Attractive Dividend Stocks

TipRanks offers a range of tools designed to help users identify dividend stocks that match their preferences. For example, we used TipRanks Best Dividend Stocks – UK, which provides a comprehensive list of companies with high dividend yields within this market.

TipRanks also offers the Best UK Dividend Shares comparison tool, allowing users to compare and analyze dividend stocks based on multiple parameters.

How Often Does Phoenix Group Pay Dividends?

Phoenix Group Holdings distributes dividends twice a year, first in May and second in either September or October. The company paid its final dividend of 26.65p per share for FY23 in May 2024, representing a 2.5% increase over the dividend for the same period the previous year.

Before this, the company paid a half-year dividend of 26p per share in October 2023. The total dividend for 2023 was 52.65p per share, up from 50.8p for 2022.

Phoenix Strengthens Dividend with Strong Cash Flow

Along with its annual results for 2023, Phoenix Group launched a “progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy.” The new dividend policy aligns with the company’s strategy to achieve sustainable and increasing operating cash generation over the long term.

Phoenix reported £2.024 billion in total cash generation for 2023, which increased from £1.504 billion in 2022 and exceeded its £1.8 billion target. This company’s performance allowed it to meet its 2025 targets two years ahead of schedule.

Is Phoenix a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks consensus, PHNX stock has received a Moderate Buy rating based on three Buys and one Sell recommendation. The Phoenix share price target is 603.75p, reflecting an increase of 7.6% from the current trading level.

See more PHNX analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.