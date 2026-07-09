UiPath's Valuation Looks Attractive After the Recent Pullback

UiPath’s PATH recent share price pullback has made its valuation more compelling, particularly for long-term investors. Despite improving financial performance and stronger demand for its automation platform, the stock trades at a more reasonable forward earnings multiple than it did during its earlier rally. This disconnect suggests that much of the market’s caution surrounding AI-related competition and enterprise spending has already been reflected in the share price.

The stock has declined 34% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 6.5% decline.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53X, which is well below the industry’s average of 27.31X.



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The company continues to strengthen its fundamentals. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) has maintained steady growth, operating margins have expanded, and UiPath recently reported its first-ever first-quarter GAAP profit. Management also raised its full-year outlook, reflecting confidence in customer demand and the company's ability to monetize its AI-powered automation offerings.

As enterprises increasingly adopt agentic AI, UiPath is positioning itself as an orchestration layer that combines robotic process automation (RPA), AI agents, and workflow management. This strategy could help customers automate complex business processes while optimizing AI token usage, creating a differentiated value proposition.

Although risks remain, including competitive pressure and slower enterprise IT spending, the current valuation appears to offer a favorable risk-reward balance. If UiPath continues to execute on its AI roadmap and sustain profitable growth, today's discounted valuation could provide meaningful upside potential for patient, long-term investors.

Peer Comparison

Microsoft MSFT and ServiceNow NOW remain formidable rivals, but their financial strategies differ from UiPath’s. Microsoft, while a giant with unparalleled scale, must spread capital across diverse segments such as cloud, gaming and productivity software, somewhat diluting its focus on automation. ServiceNow continues to gain traction in enterprise workflow automation but remains heavily invested in sustaining growth momentum, balancing expansion with cost pressures.

Compared to these players, UiPath’s debt-free balance sheet allows it to dedicate resources squarely to automation. Microsoft has the advantage of size, and ServiceNow has enterprise reach, but UiPath’s singular financial flexibility gives it agility neither can fully replicate.

PATH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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