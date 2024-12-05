News & Insights

UiPath reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus 7c

December 05, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $355M, consensus $347.72M. “Our customers’ response to the agentic automation vision and roadmap that we announced at FORWARD has been energizing and reinforces our leading position in the AI-powered automation market,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath (PATH) Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have conviction that UiPath provides a differentiated approach to agentic automation that will expand our market opportunity by enabling customers to automate more complex and variable workflows to deliver enterprise-wide AI transformation.”

