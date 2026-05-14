UHT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Symbol: UHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.29, changing hands as high as $40.86 per share. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.26 per share, with $44.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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