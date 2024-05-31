News & Insights

UGI Streamlines Management, CHRO Role Eliminated

May 31, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

UGI (UGI) has shared an announcement.

UGI Corporation has decided to cut costs by removing the role of Chief Human Resources Officer, leading to the departure of Ms. Judy Zagorski on July 1, 2024. Her duties will be distributed among other company officers. In accordance with the Executive Severance Plan, Ms. Zagorski will receive severance benefits, provided she signs and does not retract a general release of claims against the company.

