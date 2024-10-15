UGI Names Robert Flexon President, CEO, Effective Nov. 1

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI), a distributor and marketer of energy products and services, announced Tuesday the appointment of Robert Flexon as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1.

Flexon will replace Mario Longhi, UGI's Chair who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since December 2023.

The company noted that Longhi will be resuming his role as an independent director and will serve as non-executive chair of UGI's Board of Directors.

Flexon previously had served as UGI's Chief Financial Officer from February 2011 to July 2011. From July 2011 to April 2018, he was President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Dynegy Inc.

In connection with the appointment, Flexon, age 66, will step down from the Board of Directors of PG&E Corp. (PCG), effective October 31, where he has served as Chair since the Company's emergence from Chapter 11 in 2020.

He is also serving as a director of The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., from where he will depart at the end of his term in December 2024.

Flexon also serves as Chair of the Board of Nexus Water Group, and also the Chair of the Board of Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc.

