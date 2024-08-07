News & Insights

UGI Corp. Q3 Loss Narrows

August 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI), Wednesday reported a decline in third-quarter loss to $48 million or $0.23 a share from $789 million or $3.76 a share last year, mainly due to a drop in expenses in the Corporate & Other segment.

On an adjusted basis, profit stood at $12 million or $0.06 per share compared with a loss of $1 million or $0.00 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.06 a share for the period.

Revenues were $1.38 billion versus $1.66 billion last year.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable on October 1.

